Ann Babauta Concepcion, also known as “Doll Duckit,” of Hågat, died Dec. 28 at the age of 66. Mass of Intention and rosary are being offered at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, Hågat, as follows: rosary at 6:30 a.m., followed by Mass at 7 a.m. Monday to Friday; rosary at 4:30 p.m., followed by Mass at 5 p.m. Saturday; rosary at 8:30 a.m., followed by Mass at 9 a.m. Sunday. Mass will be offered at 7 p.m. Dec. 31. Last respects will be held from 8-10:30 a.m. Jan. 29, 2022, at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, Hågat. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti. Public health guidelines regarding use of face masks will be followed and strictly enforced.

