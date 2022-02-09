Ann "Neng" Marie Sablan Manibusan Pineda, of Tiyan, formerly of Agana Heights, died Jan. 31 at the age of 68. Mass of Intention is being prayed at 6 p.m. Monday-Friday (excluding Thursday), 5 p.m. Saturday, and 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. Sunday at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Agana Heights. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 2-4 p.m. Feb. 16 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9 a.m. Feb. 18 at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Agana Heights. Interment service will follow immediately at Pigo Catholic Cemetery, Hagåtña.
