Ann Mary Borja Hiroshi

Ann Mary Borja Hiroshi

Ann Mary Borja Hiroshi, of Asan, died March 28 at the age of 58. Viewing and last respects will be from 9 a.m. to noon April 12 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home in Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at Nino Perdido Y Sagrada Familia Church in Asan. Interment will follow immediately at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

Tags

Load entries