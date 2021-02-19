Anna Leon Guerrero Taitague, of Inarajan, died Feb. 13 at the age of 80. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. Feb. 25 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at St. Joseph Church, Inarajan. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

Tags

Load entries