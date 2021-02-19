Anna Leon Guerrero Taitague, of Inarajan, died Feb. 13 at the age of 80. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. Feb. 25 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at St. Joseph Church, Inarajan. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police investigate street shooting
- Pandemic aid 'expected to pass'
- Drug smuggling, corruption detailed
- Governor may lift more restrictions Feb. 19
- Corn farmer robbed of harvest
- Federal defendant on home detention after admitting drug use
- Ex-soldier cleared of rape charges
- Cruz: I stand here strong, still sober!
- Former airport police officer seeks to get rehired
- Remembering Guam during the cold
Images
Videos
Guam senators have been discussing whether the Legislature should have a say on how to spend future federal funds to help the government of Gu… Read more
Insights
- Fran Hezel
Keep that ready smile on your face, we always hear no matter where we turn. Keep a brave and cheerful disposition at all times, is the counsel… Read more
- Gary Kuper
Teachers should be treated much like village elders, as the spreaders of knowledge and wisdom, instead of mostly just babysitters for our kids… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In