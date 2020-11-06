Anna Mendiola Hodges, also known as "Ann," of Altus, Oklahoma, formerly of Santa Rita, died Oct. 11 at the age of 60. Viewing and last respects will be held from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon Nov. 13 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Santa Rita, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.

