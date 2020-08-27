Annette Acfalle Tedpahogo, also known as “Officer Ted” and “AJ,” familian Eugenio/Panto, of Cañada-Barrigada, died Aug. 24 at the age of 59. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Sept. 15 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, in Leyang, Barrigada. Private cremation will follow.
