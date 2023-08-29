Annie Chaco Nangauta, of Malesso’, passed away Aug. 26 at the age of 63. Nightly rosary, followed by Mass, is being offered at 6 p.m. Aug. 30 & 31 (No Mass), at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 1, 4:30 p.m. Sept. 2; and 6:30 a.m. Sept. 3 until Sept. 3rd at San Dimas Catholic Church Malesso’. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. Sept. 8 at San Dimas Catholic Church in Malesso’. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon followed by interment at Malesso’ Community Catholic Cemetery.

