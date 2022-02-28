Annie E. Bordallo, of Tamuning, died Feb. 9 at the age of 88. Rosary and Mass of Intention are being said at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning. Rosary will be said at 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, followed by 6 p.m. Mass; and rosary at 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, with 5 p.m. Mass. Last respects will be held from 8 a.m.-noon Feb. 28 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning. Burial will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

Tags

Load entries