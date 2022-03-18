Annie Lacap Hernandez, of Tamuning, died Nov. 27 at the age of 92. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 a.m.-noon March 25 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

