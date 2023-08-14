Annie Lois Santos, of Agana Heights, died Aug. 9 at the age of 63. Mass & Rosary are offered nightly at 6 p.m. Monday-Friday (except Thursday), 5 p.m. Saturday, 7 & 9 a.m. Sunday at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church, Agana Heights. Last night of public Rosary will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17 at Agana Heights Church. Last respects is held from 9-11:30 a.m Sept. 2 at Ada’s Mortuary, Sinajana, and noon Mass at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church, Agana Heights. Interment to follow at Guam Memorial Park, Barrigada.

