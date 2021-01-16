Annie Perez Cruz, of Santa Rita, died Jan. 6 at the age of 89. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Jan. 23 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Santa Rita. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona. Due to the pandemic, public health guidelines will be strictly enforced.

Tags

Load entries