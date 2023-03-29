Annie Santiago Pinaula Nededog, (Familian Chaponese), of Hågat, passed away March 26 at the age of 70. Rosary is being prayed nightly at 7 p.m. at the Nededog Residence: 129 Calle Delos Marteres, Hågat. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11:15 a.m. April 15 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Hågat. Interment services will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.
Annie Santiago Pinaula Nededog
