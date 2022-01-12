Anreta Likisap Mettao, also known as “Anre," of Mangilao, died Jan. 2 at the age of 68. Last respects will be held from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Jan. 19 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will take place at 10 a.m. Jan. 20 at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

