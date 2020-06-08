Anthony "Ton Fala" Aguigui Quintanilla, of Agat, died at the age of 61. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana. Cremation will follow.
