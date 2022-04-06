Anthony “Ton Tenta” Aguon Sanchez, familian Tenta, of Humåtak, died recently at the age of 57. Rosary is being prayed at 7 p.m. April 7-9 at 114 JP Mantanona St. in Talo'fo'fo'. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. April 27 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at San Dionisio Catholic Church in Humåtak, followed by burial at Humåtak Cemetery.

