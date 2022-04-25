Anthony “Ton Tenta” Aguon Sanchez, familian Tenta, of Humåtak, died recently at the age of 57. Last respects will be from 8 to 11 a.m. April 27 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at San Dionisio Catholic Church in Humåtak, followed by burial at Umatac Cemetery.

Tags

Load entries