Anthony “Mr. Q”/“Champ” Arceo Quitugua, familian Chelenko/Aliak, of Chalan Pago, passed away April 14 at the age of 74. Mass of Intention will be celebrated and nightly rosary will be said at 5:30 p.m. weekdays, 4:30 p.m. followed by Mass at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, and 6 p.m. with 6:30 p.m. Mass Sunday until April 22 at San Juan Bautista Catholic Church, Chalan Pago. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon April 29 at San Juan Bautista Catholic Church, Chalan Pago. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m., with interment to follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.
