Anthony “Tony” Borja San Nicolas, familian Gassolina, of Dededo, formerly of Sinajana, died March 22 at the age of 76. Mass of Intention is at 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 5 p.m Sat-Sunday at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning. Last respects will be from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 7 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

