Anthony “Ton” / “Tony” Cabrera Celis, of Agana Heights/Saipan, died Nov. 25 at the age of 40. Last respects will be from 4:30- 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Christian burial will be in Saipan.
Anthony Cabrera Celis
- Vanessa Wills
-
- Updated
- 0
Vanessa Wills
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Family searching for missing father
- 'Always ready': Hero employee saves swimmers in distress
- Board member alleges unlicensed chiropractor injured local patient
- Youngest senator wants to raise minimum wage
- Words no parent wants to hear
- Port: Man died in crane incident
- Complaint: Man suspected in blaze after not getting cigarette
- Video of stabbing to determine plea offers
- Judge wants Damian plea deal in writing
- Jerry Kitchen crash: Defense questions officer on footage
Images
Videos
The Guam Daily Post team is pleased to announce our forum section will once again feature local voices covering local issues. Read moreAn update on local columns
All points bulletin
- +2
- Morgan D.M. Reyes
Imagine this. Read moreWords no parent wants to hear
- Frankie T. Lujan
Why does Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and her administration continue to ignore the health, welfare and well-being of the residents living in the So… Read moreBuild hospital in the South
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In