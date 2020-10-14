Anthony Calvo Cepeda, also known as "Tony Oba," familian Calvo/Cocora, formerly of Sinajana and residing in Altus, Oklahoma, died Sept. 16 at the age of 70. Burial blessings will be officiated by the Rev. Father Val at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at the Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti. Anthony’s remains will be placed into the columbarium adjacent to the Veterans Chapel. Masks must be worn by all those in attendance. A Memorial Mass celebrating the life of Anthony will be announced at a later date.

