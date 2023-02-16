Anthony “Tony”/ “TonTon” Chargualaf Quinata, formerly of Humåtak, who resided in Dededo, died Feb. 3 at the age of 57. Mass and rosary is prayed at 6 p.m. at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo. Last respects will be announced at a later date.
