Anthony Cruz Indalecio, of Dededo, died on Aug. 2 at the age of 73. Last respects will be held from 3-4 p.m. Aug. 29 at Ada's Funeral Home in Sinajana. Cremation will follow.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Mother issues warning to residents after reporting son was attacked
- Homeless woman remembered, friends came together to give her better life
- GPD: Investigation into complaint against delegate, associates closed
- Man accused of molesting girl, 6, laughing after
- Man and woman accused of abusing 6-year-old and infant
- Ex-cop given 15 years for 'violent rape'
- ‘Serious’ crash on Saturday under investigation
- Warrant of arrest issued for witness in Moore trial
- 64 new affordable homes given green light
- GMH Pathologist quits while on vacation, relocates to states
Images
Videos
As part of our ongoing efforts to continually offer the best quality content to our readers, The Guam Daily Post is currently revamping our fo… Read more
That's life
- Helen Middlebrooke
Being the infoholic that I am, I’ve had plenty to consume in the last two years: Read more
- Ginger Cruz
I read with disappointment the depressing editorial last Monday from Lee Webber. A rich businessman’s take, full of the elitist disdain of som… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In