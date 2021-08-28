Anthony David Quiambao

Anthony David Quiambao

Anthony David Quiambao, also known as “Tony”, familian “Angoco”, of Mongmong, died on Aug. 24 at the age of 53. Mass of Intention is being said at Nuestra Señora de las Aguas Church in Mongmong, at the following schedule:  5 p.m. on Aug. 28; 9 a.m. on Aug. 29; 6 p.m. on Aug. 30 ; 6 p.m. on Aug. 31; and 6 p.m. on Sept. 1. Last respects will be held from 8-11:15 a.m. on Sept. 10 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Nuestra Señora de las Aguas Church in Mongmong, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.

Tags

Load entries