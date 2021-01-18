Anthony Flores Guerrero, of Merizo, died Jan. 4 at the age of 54. Viewing and last respects will be held from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
