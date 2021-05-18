Anthony George Terlaje, also known as "Pilo/AG," of Agana Heights, died May 4 at the age of 73 in Palo Alto, California. Last respects will be held May 25 at 5 p.m. at Holy Sepulchre, 1051 Harder Road, Hayward, California. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. on May 26 at Holy Spirit Church, 37588 Fremont Boulevard Fremont, California. Interment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
