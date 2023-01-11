Anthony “AJ” Herrera Mendiola, II, Familian Kala, of SVA, Hågat, died Jan. 4 at the age of 38. Last respects may be paid from 9 – 11 a.m. Jan. 18 at Ada’s Mortuary. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Hågat on the same day and burial will follow at the Mount Carmel Cemetery, Hågat.

