Anthony “Tony” Herrera Mendiola, Familian Kala, of Agat died Aug. 26 at the age of 66. Mass of Intention is being offered at 7 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Agat. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. on Sept. 10 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Agat. Burial will follow Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

