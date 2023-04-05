Anthony "Tony" J. Palomo Ada, Sr, of Ilig, Yona, passed away March 26 at the age of 66. Nightly rosary is being said at 7 p.m. April 10–18 and 6:30 p.m. April 10 and 12 at St. Francis Church, Yona. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon April 19 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Toto. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at 1 p.m. Interment to follow at Guam Memorial Park.
Anthony J. Palomo Ada, Sr
