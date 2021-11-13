Anthony James Viloria, of Sinajana, died on Oct. 8 at the age of 50. Last respects and Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. on Nov. 15 at St. Jude Church in Sinajana. Public viewing from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Cremation will follow. 

