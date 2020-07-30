Anthony Jr. Carayoan, of Yigo, died on June 20 at the age of 45. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Yigo. Cremation will follow.
