Anthony Junior Maravilla Fejeran, fondly known as "Ton" and "JunJun", of Dededo, died Aug. 20 at the age of 42. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9 a.m.to noon on Sept. 10 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Interment services will follow immediately at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.
