Anthony “Chaco” Lizama Chaco, of Sånta Rita-Sumai, died June 5 at the age of 65. Daily mass is offered at 6:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Sånta Rita-Sumai. Rosary is being prayed at 7 p.m. until June 13 at the family’s residence, 123 Pale Eugenio St. Lagu, Sånta Rita-Sumai, and Facebook live (Guam time). Last respects will be held from 8 - 11 a.m. June 20 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Sånta Rita-Sumai. Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.
Anthony Lizama Chaco
Phill Leon Guerrero
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Okkodo girls soccer training under scrutiny for 'unorthodox' method
- ‘We cannot let them take over our village’
- ‘I’m not making empty threats’: Guardsman charged with terrorizing estranged wife
- Not if, but when: Palauan baseball player Bligh Madris’ father on son’s Major League target
- Car crash closes intersection near Oka Payless
- Prison escapee captured
- Complaint: 2 homeless men stole Kmart items to resell
- Man, 25, wanted for questioning on multiple criminal investigations
- 3rd suspect surrenders; 3 others charged in Paseo shooting
- Manhunt underway for prison escapee
Images
Videos
In a world where communication between people is essential, and critical to one's success, I have a question: Once we've started a conversatio… Read more
- By Jerry Roberts
Opportunity often knocks without any warning or fanfare, and sometimes it’s in the lives of those who don’t seek it or seem ready for it. Read more
- +2
- By Peter R. Sgro Jr.
I. Giving the power to the people removes politics from decisions related to abortions Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In