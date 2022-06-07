Anthony “Chaco” Lizama Chaco, of Sånta Rita-Sumai, died June 5 at the age of 65. Daily mass is offered at 6:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Sånta Rita-Sumai. Rosary is being prayed at 7 p.m. until June 13 at the family’s residence, 123 Pale Eugenio St. Lagu, Sånta Rita-Sumai, and Facebook live (Guam time). Last respects will be held from 8 - 11 a.m. June 20 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Sånta Rita-Sumai. Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

Load entries