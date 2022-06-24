Anthony “Dobie"/"Tony” Manuel Aquiningoc Cruz, familian Terao, died June 7 at the age of 73. Last respects will be held from 9-10:45 a.m. July 16 at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church in Sinajana. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

