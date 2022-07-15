Anthony “Dobie"/"Tony” Manuel Aquiningoc Cruz, familian Terao, died June 7 at the age of 73. Last respects will be held from 9-10:45 a.m. July 16 at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church in Sinajana. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.
