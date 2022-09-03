Anthony Mendiola “Tony/STAR” Artero of NCS, Dededo, died on Aug. 31, at the age of 72. Mass of Intention, followed by rosary, is being celebrated at 5 p.m, Monday-Saturday and 7:30 a.m on Sunday at the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica, Hagåtña. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.
The Guam Daily Post team is pleased to announce our forum section will once again feature local voices covering local issues.
CHO’CHO SAINA
- Laura M. Torres Souder
Samuel and I are among several local research associates affiliated with the Micronesian Area Research Center (MARC). This is not a paid posit… Read more
- David Dell’Isola
This Labor Day is a meaningful one as we celebrate many achievements in the past year, and we have each and every working individual and contr… Read more
