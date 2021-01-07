Anthony “Nonu” Michael Kuszynski Trinidad, familian Kakang/Maka, of Chalan Pago, died recently at the age of 31. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon on Jan. 18, 2021 at the Guam Memorial Park Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church in Chalan Pago. Interment will follow immediately at the Guam Memorial Park.

