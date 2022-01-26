Anthony "Tony"/"Big T" Paulino Padua Sr., of Ipan, Talo'fo'fo', died Jan. 24 at the age of 71. Mass of Intention is being celebrated at 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday; 5 p.m. Saturday; and at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at San Miguel Catholic Church in Talo'fo'fo'. No Mass on Thursdays. Viewing and last respects will be held from 1-4 p.m. Feb. 3 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home in Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 8 a.m. Feb. 4 at San Miguel Catholic Church in Talo'fo'fo'. Interment service will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

