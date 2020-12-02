Anthony Peter Santos, of Yigo, formerly of Santa Rita, died Nov. 21 at the age of 46. Rosary is being prayed nightly at 6 p.m. via Zoom. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9:30-11:45 a.m. Dec. 2 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Yigo. Interment service will follow immediately at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti. Please adhere to the guidelines of our current PCOR status.
