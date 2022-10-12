Anthony “Ton"/"Ton Turbo” Rosario Soriano, of Mangilao, died Sept. 30 at the age of 63. Last respects will be held from 8-10:30 a.m. Oct. 26 at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church in Sinajana. Mass of Intention is being celebrated at 6 p.m. Oct. 17-19 and 21, at 5 p.m. Oct. 22, at 6:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Oct. 23 at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church in Sinajana. The burial of cremated remains will be held Oct. 27 at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua.

