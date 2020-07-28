Anthony San Miguel Quintanilla, fondly known as “Ton/Hippy/Doc,” of Yigo, died on July 21 at the age of 67. Viewing and last respects will be held from 10 a.m.-noon on Friday, July 31 at Ada’s Mortuary, Sinajana, followed by a 1 p.m. memorial service at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Yigo. Private cremation to follow.

