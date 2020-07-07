Anthony Santos Perez, also known as “Ton/Gomer,” of Chalan Pago, died June 30 at the age of 69. Nightly Mass and rosary are being prayed at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church in Chalan Pago: Monday to Friday Mass at 6 p.m. with rosary to follow at 6:30 p.m.; Saturday Mass at 5:30 p.m.; and Sunday Mass at 10 a.m. Last rosary is July 8. A memorial service will be held from 9 a.m.-noon July 16 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass will be at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church, followed by interment at Guam Veteran’s Cemetery in Piti.

