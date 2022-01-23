Anthony Taitague Quintanilla, familian Orong, of Hågat, died Jan. 17 at the age of 70. Last respects will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Feb. 4 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Hågat. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti. 

Tags

Load entries