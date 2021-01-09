Anthony "Tony" V. Crane, of Tamuning, died Jan. 4 at the age of 74. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11 a.m. Jan. 13 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada, with a short prayer at 10 a.m. Cremation service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

