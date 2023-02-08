Anthony “Striker"/"Ton Kalakas"/"Ton” Vincent Tenorio Quichocho, of Mangilao, died Jan. 11 at the age of 44. Mass of intention is being offered at 6 p.m. at Santa Teresita Catholic Church, Mangilao. Last respects will be held from 9- 11:30 a.m. Feb. 10, at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at 12:30 p.m. at San Vicente-San Roke Catholic Church, Barrigada, followed by private cremation.
Anthony Vincent Tenorio Quichocho
- Vanessa Wills
-
- Updated
- 0
Vanessa Wills
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Captains named in drug investigation
- DPW: Guam ‘does not have good drivers’
- Governor gives 22% raise to GovGuam classified workers
- Officials announce first transport of Ukudu plant parts on Saturday
- GPD: 'No indications of foul play' after body found in Upper Tumon
- Suspect denies DOC smuggling charges
- Barnett on sanitary permit: Not ‘worth the paper it’s written on’
- Man dies after car, garbage truck collide
- SNAP benefits being lowered, about $106 less for families
- Prosecutors quit; Moylan: 'There's no problem' at OAG
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
The Guam Daily Post team is pleased to announce our forum section will once again feature local voices covering local issues. Read moreAn update on local columns
- Kenneth Gofigan Kuper
More than a decade ago, I was a senior at the University of Guam just beginning to understand more about Guam’s place in the world. As I allud… Read moreI Kinahulo’ Linahyan: The awakening of the masses
- By Dave Duenas
With the recent announcement from Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero authorizing a 22% pay increase to classified government workers, I will say, yes, the… Read moreDisparity between public and private pay
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In