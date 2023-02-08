Anthony “Striker"/"Ton Kalakas"/"Ton” Vincent Tenorio Quichocho, of Mangilao, died Jan. 11 at the age of 44. Mass of intention is being offered at 6 p.m. at Santa Teresita Catholic Church, Mangilao. Last respects will be held from 9- 11:30 a.m. Feb. 10, at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at 12:30 p.m. at San Vicente-San Roke Catholic Church, Barrigada, followed by private cremation.

