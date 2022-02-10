Antoinetta "Antoinette" Meno Manalo died Jan. 24 at the age of 57. Last respects will be held from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 10 at San Agustin’s Funeral Home Home in Harmon. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon Feb. 12 at Santa Barbara Church, Upper Level. Interment service will follow at Vicente Lintiaco Cemetery, Tiguac in Nimitz Hill. 

