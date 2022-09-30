Antoinette Leona Reyes

Antoinette “Noning” Leona Reyes, of Yona, died September 18 at the age of 59. Last respects will be held from 8 - 11 a.m. October 5 at her residence, 119 JM Estaquio St., Yona. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon at Saint Francis Church, Yona followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park, Leyang, Barrigada.

