Antolin Michael Crisostomo Daga, also known as “Tony,” familian Bejong, former resident of Agafa-Gumas, Yigo, now of Fairfield, California, died on May 30 at the age of 64. Viewing will be held from 10-11 a.m., for family only, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for friends and family, on June 12 at the Passalacqua Funeral Chapel, 901 W. Second St., Benecia, CA. Funeral Mass is scheduled for 10:30-11:30 a.m. on June 15, at Holy Spirit Church, 1070 North Texas St., Fairfield, California. Burial service will follow at 12:30 p.m. at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Rd., Dixon, California. Masks are required for all in-person services.

