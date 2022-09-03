Antonia A. Mabini, of Tamuning, died on Aug. 30 at the age of 85. Nightly rosary, followed by Mass, is being offered at 4:30 p.m, Sept. 4 and 5:30 p.m., Sept. 5-7, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Tamuning. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m-noon, Sept. 12 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at noon on Sept. 13 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park, Leyang, Barrigada.

Tags

Load entries