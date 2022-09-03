Antonia A. Mabini, of Tamuning, died on Aug. 30 at the age of 85. Nightly rosary, followed by Mass, is being offered at 4:30 p.m, Sept. 4 and 5:30 p.m., Sept. 5-7, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Tamuning. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m-noon, Sept. 12 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at noon on Sept. 13 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park, Leyang, Barrigada.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Homeless mother does all she can raising toddler on streets
- Complaint: Drunk woman attempts to sell children
- Cost of rent forces ailing elderly couple to live out of their truck
- Woman charged with drug possession, theft by receiving stolen vehicle
- Primary challengers upbeat after losses
- Suspect arrested in woman's 2016 slaying
- Petition gains support for change of dress code at JFK
- Autopsies completed in death investigations
- Unofficial results: Leon Guerrero, Won Pat win primary contests
- 'It's a game changer'
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
The Guam Daily Post team is pleased to announce our forum section will once again feature local voices covering local issues. Read more
CHO’CHO SAINA
- Laura M. Torres Souder
Samuel and I are among several local research associates affiliated with the Micronesian Area Research Center (MARC). This is not a paid posit… Read more
- David Dell’Isola
This Labor Day is a meaningful one as we celebrate many achievements in the past year, and we have each and every working individual and contr… Read more
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In