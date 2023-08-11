Antonia “Tonit” Duenas Nededog, of Talo'fo'fo', passed away Aug. 7 at the age of 85. Mass of Intention is celebrated at 6 p.m. weekdays except Thursday, at 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday until Aug. 15 at San Miguel Catholic Church, Talo'fo'fo'. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Aug. 21 at Ada's Mortuary, Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at San Miguel Catholic Church, followed by burial at the Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Yona.

