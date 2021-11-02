Antonia "Tona" Masga Gozum, of Yigo, died on Oct. 14 at the age of 68. Nightly Mass is held at 6 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Last respects will be from 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 5 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes in Yigo. Burial will follow at Tiguag Cemetery, Nimitz Hill.

